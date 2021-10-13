Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) - soccer & volleyball
Soccer - TUE
The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team lost at home to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 5-2. Cameron Golike and Drew Gaworski each scored goals for the Warriors. MVCS drops to 0-and-12.
> Warriors next soccer match -- MAC tourney quarterfinals, Thursday (10/14) at Maryville vs. Eagle Ridge Christian School.
Volleyball - TUE
The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team defeated the Fulton School, 2-0 in the MAC tourney. Anna Gaworski led the Lady Warriors with 4 kills and 7 assists.
The MVCS volleyball squad also swept their match with Providence Christian School, 2-0. Anna Gaworski had 3 kills and 5 assists for the Warriors. MVCS volleyball now stands at 5-and-13.
> Warriors next volleyball match -- Thursday (10/14) at home vs. Westfair & Rosamond.
