Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) - soccer & volleyball

-0-

Soccer - TUE

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team lost at home to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 5-2.  Cameron Golike and Drew Gaworski each scored goals for the Warriors.  MVCS drops to 0-and-12. 

> Warriors next soccer match -- MAC tourney quarterfinals, Thursday (10/14) at Maryville vs. Eagle Ridge Christian School. 

-0-

Volleyball - TUE

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team defeated the Fulton School, 2-0 in the MAC tourney.  Anna Gaworski led the Lady Warriors with 4 kills and 7 assists.

The MVCS volleyball squad also swept their match with Providence Christian School, 2-0.  Anna Gaworski had 3 kills and 5 assists for the Warriors.  MVCS volleyball now stands at 5-and-13. 

> Warriors next volleyball match -- Thursday (10/14) at home vs. Westfair & Rosamond. 

-0-