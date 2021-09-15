Mississippi Valley Christian Warriors sports update
> Warriors volleyball
The Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) girls varsity volleyball team lost a 5-set match Tuesday to visiting Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 3-2. MVCS volleyball falls to 1-and-5 with the loss.
Kills: McKinzie Wright - 6
Assists: Anna Gaworski - 23
Aces: Sarah Markel - 9
Digs: McKinzie Wright - 42
Next MVCS volleyball match -- FRI, September 17, 5:30 pm at home vs. Providence Classical Christian School (STL).
> Warriors soccer
The Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) boys varsity soccer team lost Tuesday to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 5-0. The Warriors drop to 0-and-6 with the loss.
Next MVCS soccer match -- FRI, September 17, 5:30 pm at home vs. Maranatha Baptist Academy (St. Robert, MO).