Mississippi Valley Christian Warriors sports update

-0-

> Warriors volleyball

The Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) girls varsity volleyball team lost a 5-set match Tuesday to visiting Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 3-2.  MVCS volleyball falls to 1-and-5 with the loss. 

Kills: McKinzie Wright - 6

Assists: Anna Gaworski - 23

Aces: Sarah Markel - 9

Digs: McKinzie Wright - 42

Next MVCS volleyball match -- FRI, September 17, 5:30 pm at home vs. Providence Classical Christian School (STL). 

-0-

> Warriors soccer

The Mississippi Valley Christian School (Alton) boys varsity soccer team lost Tuesday to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 5-0.  The Warriors drop to 0-and-6 with the loss.  

Next MVCS soccer match -- FRI, September 17, 5:30 pm at home vs. Maranatha Baptist Academy (St. Robert, MO). 