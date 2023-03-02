mvc4.jpg

Arch Madness got underway Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.  The Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament runs Thursday thru Sunday. 

The top 4 seeds in the MVC tourney: (1) Bradley, (2) Drake, (3) SIUC, (4) Belmont.  

-0-

First round games - Thursday:

Northern Iowa 75, Illinois State 62

Indiana State 97, Evansville 58

Murray State 78, Valparaiso 50

Missouri State 74, UIC 57

-0-

Quarterfinals - Friday: 

12:00 - Bradley vs. Northern Iowa

2:30 - Belmont vs. Indiana State

6:00 - Drake vs. Murray State

8:30 - SIU-Carbondale vs. Missouri State

-0-

Semifinals - SAT (2:30)

Title game - SUN (1:00)

-0-