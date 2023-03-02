Arch Madness got underway Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament runs Thursday thru Sunday.
The top 4 seeds in the MVC tourney: (1) Bradley, (2) Drake, (3) SIUC, (4) Belmont.
-0-
First round games - Thursday:
Northern Iowa 75, Illinois State 62
Indiana State 97, Evansville 58
Murray State 78, Valparaiso 50
Missouri State 74, UIC 57
-0-
Quarterfinals - Friday:
12:00 - Bradley vs. Northern Iowa
2:30 - Belmont vs. Indiana State
6:00 - Drake vs. Murray State
8:30 - SIU-Carbondale vs. Missouri State
-0-
Semifinals - SAT (2:30)
Title game - SUN (1:00)
-0-