Cross Country
-0-
The Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) XC Meet was held on Thursday at Principia College in Elsah. The boys team title went to the Civic Memorial Eagles while the girls conference championship was won by the Waterloo Bulldogs.
BOYS: 1) CM Eagles, 2) Waterloo, 3) Triad, 4) Mascoutah, 5) Highland
GIRLS: 1) Waterloo, 2) Triad, 3) Mascoutah, 4) Highland, 5) CM Eagles, 6) Jerseyville
-0-
The CM Eagles boys team had 3 runners in the top 10 -- Jackson Collman (2nd), DJ Dutton (5th), Lucas Naugle (7th), Justice Eldridge (11th)
Hannah Meiser (1st) of the CM Eagles won the girls race while CM's Alyssa Mann was 14th on the day.
-0-
-0-
The Southwestern Conference cross country meet was held Wednesday in O'Fallon. The host O'Fallon Panthers won the boys team title while the girls team championship went to the Edwardsville Tigers.
Alton boys finished in 3rd place in the conference meet.
-0-
SWC Boys standings:
1) O'Fallon
2) Edwardsville
3) ALTON REDBIRDS
4) Belleville East
5) Belleville West
* 1st place - Dylan Ybarra (O'Fallon)
Alton had three runners in the top 20 -- Alex Macias (14th), Npoah Gallivan (16th), Simon McClaine (18th)
-0-
SWC girls standings:
1) Edwardsville
2) O'Fallon
3) Belleville West
* 1st place - Emily Nuttrell (Edwardsville)
Alton did not field a complete team for the conference meet.
The Redbirds did have 2 runners in the top 20 -- Sophia Helfrich (13th), Monica Klockemper (17th)
-0-