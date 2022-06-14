Area summer baseball
Prospect League
The Alton River Dragons had an off day yesterday (MON) but they are back in action tonight on the road. Alton visits Springfield (IL) tonight for a 6:30 game against the Lucky Horseshoes.
The River Dragons open a 3-game homestand tomorrow night:
WED, 6:35 - Clinton (IA) @ Alton
THU, 6:35 - Cape Girardeau (MO) @ Alton
FRI, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
>> River Dragons general manager Dallas Martz:
Legion baseball
Alton Post 126 will be back in action tonight (TUE):
Senior legion team @ Trenton (8 pm)
Junior legion team vs. Jerseyville - DH, 5:30 - Gordon Moore Park
Summer baseball
The Southwestern Piasa Birds take on the Gillespie Miners tonight (TUE) in Brighton. Game time - 6 pm.
Last night (MON) the Birds swept a doubleheader from the Roxana Shells.
*Game 1 - SW 7, Roxana Shells 6
WP - Rocky Darr
*Game 2 - SW 16, Roxana (JR) 6
WP - Logan Keith
