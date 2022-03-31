Prep sports update
-0-
Spring sports were washed out on Wednesday and there may be even more postponements coming up today (THU) due to wet field conditions.
Today's prep schedule includes:
Baseball >>
EAWR @ Freeburg
Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (make up tomorrow, 4/1)
Alton @ Father McGivney -- PPD.
-0-
Softball >>
Civic Memorial @ Marquette -- PPD.
Breese Central @ Roxana
EAWR @ Freeburg
Alton @ Belleville East
-0-
Soccer >>
Althoff @ Alton - @ Public School Stadium
Carlinville @ EAWR -- PPD.
Civic Memorial @ Highland
Waterloo @ Jerseyville
Mascoutah @ Triad
-0-