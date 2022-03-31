rainouts2.jpg

Prep sports update

-0-

Spring sports were washed out on Wednesday and there may be even more postponements coming up today (THU) due to wet field conditions.

Today's prep schedule includes:

Baseball >>

EAWR @ Freeburg

Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (make up tomorrow, 4/1)

Alton @ Father McGivney -- PPD.

-0-

Softball >>

Civic Memorial @ Marquette -- PPD.

Breese Central @ Roxana

EAWR @ Freeburg

Alton @ Belleville East

-0-

Soccer >>

Althoff @ Alton - @ Public School Stadium

Carlinville @ EAWR -- PPD.

Civic Memorial @ Highland

Waterloo @ Jerseyville

Mascoutah @ Triad

-0-