softball13.jpg

Monday's prep softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball

-0-

SOFTBALL

Roxana @ Metro East

Jerseyville 11, Triad 1

Highland 13, Waterloo 6

Civic Memorial 13, Mascoutah 8

EAWR 18, East St. Louis 0

-0-

SOCCER

Civic Memorial 4, Roxana 1

Marquette 1, Breese Central 0

Father McGivney 8, Southwestern 1

Carlinville 6, Maryville Christian 2

-0-

BASEBALL

Alton 5, Granite City 2

Columbia 8, Marquette 4

Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 0

Triad @ Jerseyville

Highland 4, Waterloo 3

Bunker Hill 6, EAWR 5

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette 2, Maryville Christian 0 

* Marquette (10-6-2) - new school record for wins in a season (10) in boys volleyball.   

-0-

TRACK

Roxana Relays 

BOYS:

(1) Roxana

(2) Highland

(3) Jersey

(4) Civic Memorial

(5) EAWR

(6) Marquette

GIRLS:

(1) Highland

(2) Jersey

(3) Civic Memorial

(4) EAWR, Marquette - TIE

(6) Mascoutah

(7) Roxana

-0-