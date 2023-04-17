Monday's prep softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball
-0-
SOFTBALL
Roxana @ Metro East
Jerseyville 11, Triad 1
Highland 13, Waterloo 6
Civic Memorial 13, Mascoutah 8
EAWR 18, East St. Louis 0
-0-
SOCCER
Civic Memorial 4, Roxana 1
Marquette 1, Breese Central 0
Father McGivney 8, Southwestern 1
Carlinville 6, Maryville Christian 2
-0-
BASEBALL
Alton 5, Granite City 2
Columbia 8, Marquette 4
Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 0
Triad @ Jerseyville
Highland 4, Waterloo 3
Bunker Hill 6, EAWR 5
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette 2, Maryville Christian 0
* Marquette (10-6-2) - new school record for wins in a season (10) in boys volleyball.
-0-
TRACK
Roxana Relays
BOYS:
(1) Roxana
(2) Highland
(3) Jersey
(4) Civic Memorial
(5) EAWR
(6) Marquette
GIRLS:
(1) Highland
(2) Jersey
(3) Civic Memorial
(4) EAWR, Marquette - TIE
(6) Mascoutah
(7) Roxana
-0-