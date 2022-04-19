Monday's prep sports
-0-
Baseball
Mascoutah 18, Civic Memorial 2
Triad 12, Jerseyville 1
Waterloo 12, Highland 9
Marquette 7, Columbia 3
Father McGivney 16, Bunker Hill 0
Gillespie 3, Vandalia 1
Greenville @ Carlinville - PPD.
Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD.
-0-
Softball
Edwardsville 6, Marquette 1
Waterloo 2, Highland 1
Jerseyville 14, Triad 8
Jersey (10-5) - Caroline Gibson - 3-HR, 8-RBI's
WP - Ashlyn Brown - HR
-0-
Softball postponements
Roxana @ Alton - PPD.
Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial - PPD. (rescheduled for today - TUE)
Southwestern @ Litchfield - PPD.
Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD.
Greenville vs. Carlinville - PPD.
-0-
Soccer
Marquette 4, Breese Central 0
Marquette (8-3-2) - goals: Ella Anselm, Chloe Roberts, Aela Scruggs, Maya Stephan. Goalie - Hanna Marshall (shutout)
Father McGivney 2, Southwestern 0
Hillsboro 2, Carlinville 1
Waterloo 1, Waterloo Gibault 0
-0-
Track
Roxana Co-ed Relays - team standings:
> BOYS: 1) CM Eagles, 2) Roxana, 3) Jersey, 4) Highland, 5) Father McGivney, 6) EAWR,
7) Marquette
> GIRLS: 1) Highland, 2) Father McGivney, 3) CM, 4) Marquette, 5) Jersey, 6) Marquette,
7) Roxana
-0-