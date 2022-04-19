baseball20.jpg

Monday's prep sports

-0-

Baseball

Mascoutah 18, Civic Memorial 2

Triad 12, Jerseyville 1

Waterloo 12, Highland 9

Marquette 7, Columbia 3

Father McGivney 16, Bunker Hill 0

Gillespie 3, Vandalia 1

Greenville @ Carlinville - PPD. 

Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD. 

-0-

Softball

Edwardsville 6, Marquette 1

Waterloo 2, Highland 1

Jerseyville 14, Triad 8

Jersey (10-5) - Caroline Gibson - 3-HR, 8-RBI's

WP - Ashlyn Brown - HR

-0-

Softball postponements

Roxana @ Alton - PPD. 

Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial - PPD. (rescheduled for today - TUE) 

Southwestern @ Litchfield - PPD.  

Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD. 

Greenville vs. Carlinville - PPD. 

-0-

Soccer

Marquette 4, Breese Central 0

Marquette (8-3-2) - goals: Ella Anselm, Chloe Roberts, Aela Scruggs, Maya Stephan.  Goalie - Hanna Marshall (shutout)

Father McGivney 2, Southwestern 0

Hillsboro 2, Carlinville 1

Waterloo 1, Waterloo Gibault 0

-0-

Track

Roxana Co-ed Relays - team standings:

> BOYS: 1) CM Eagles, 2) Roxana, 3) Jersey, 4) Highland, 5) Father McGivney, 6) EAWR,

7) Marquette

> GIRLS: 1) Highland, 2) Father McGivney, 3) CM, 4) Marquette, 5) Jersey, 6) Marquette,

7) Roxana

-0-