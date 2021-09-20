Monday prep sports
> Volleyball
Marquette @ Roxana
Alton @ Southwestern
EAWR @ Father McGivney
Carlinville @ Mt. Olive
Litchfield @ Metro East
Collinsville @ Centralia
Triad @ Red Bud
Gibault @ Columbia
> Soccer
Columbia @ EAWR
Roxana @ Metro East
Granite City @ Highland
Mascoutah @ Father McGivney
Belleville West @ Waterloo
Breese Mater Dei @ Belleville Althoff
Freeburg @ Breese Central
Wesclin @ Greenville
> Girls tennis
EAWR @ Waterloo
Marquette @ Hillsboro
Roxana @ Triad
> Girls golf
Roxana @ Cahokia Conference tournament
> Boys golf
EAWR vs. Roxana, Red Bud, Valmeyer @ Belk Park GC
Prep sports weekend recap:
>> Robert Logan girls tennis tournament hosted by the Alton Redbirds
1) Triad, 2) Jersey, 3) C.M., 4) Highland, 5) Marquette, 6) Alton
>> Volleyball tourneys - SAT
@ Granite City tourney: C.M. Eagles (3-0-1) won title, Marquette (2-0-2) was runner-up
@ Vandalia tourney: EAWR Oilers (2-2)
@ Orchard Farm (MO) tourney: Alton Redbirds (0-1-2)
