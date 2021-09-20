volleyball8.jpg

Monday prep sports 

-0-

> Volleyball

Marquette @ Roxana

Alton @ Southwestern

EAWR @ Father McGivney

Carlinville @ Mt. Olive

Litchfield @ Metro East

Collinsville @ Centralia

Triad @ Red Bud

Gibault @ Columbia

-0-

> Soccer

Columbia @ EAWR

Roxana @ Metro East

Granite City @ Highland

Mascoutah @ Father McGivney

Belleville West @ Waterloo

Breese Mater Dei @ Belleville Althoff

Freeburg @ Breese Central

Wesclin @ Greenville

> Girls tennis

EAWR @ Waterloo

Marquette @ Hillsboro

Roxana @ Triad

-0-

> Girls golf

Roxana @ Cahokia Conference tournament

> Boys golf

EAWR vs. Roxana, Red Bud, Valmeyer @ Belk Park GC

-0-

Prep sports weekend recap:

>> Robert Logan girls tennis tournament hosted by the Alton Redbirds 

1) Triad, 2) Jersey, 3) C.M., 4) Highland, 5) Marquette, 6) Alton

-0-

>> Volleyball tourneys - SAT

@ Granite City tourney: C.M. Eagles (3-0-1) won title, Marquette (2-0-2) was runner-up

@ Vandalia tourney: EAWR Oilers (2-2)

@ Orchard Farm (MO) tourney: Alton Redbirds (0-1-2) 

-0-