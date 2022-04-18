Monday's prep sports
-0-
Baseball
Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial - Big-Z, 4:30 pm
Jerseyville @ Triad
Highland @ Waterloo
Columbia @ Marquette
Greenville @ Carlinville
Bunker Hill @ Father McGivney
Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD.
-0-
Softball
Roxana @ Alton - PPD. (wet fields)
Marquette @ Edwardsville
Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial
Waterloo @ Highland
Jerseyville @ Triad
Southwestern @ Litchfield - PPD.
Staunton vs. Hillsboro - PPD.
-0-
Soccer
Breese Central @ Marquette
Southwestern @ Father McGivney
Hillsboro @ Carlinville
Waterloo @ Waterloo Gibault
Freeburg @ Mascoutah
Gillespie @ Greenville
-0-
Track
Roxana Co-ed Relays - 3 pm
Roxana, EAWR, CM, Highland, Jersey, Carrollton, Mascoutah
-0-