Monday's prep sports

BASEBALL

*Alton 5, Jerseyville 2

Redbirds - Jayden Diaz - 3-run HR in the 7th inning

WP - Quillan Taylor, LP - Jacob Wagner

Jersey - Pete Barten - 2-3, RBI

*Marquette 12, Southwestern 2

Explorers - Shaun Ferguson, Will Fahnestock - 2-hits, 2-RBI each

WP - Broc Brown, LP - Colin LeMarr

*Breese Central 19, Civic Memorial 11

B.Central - Connor Freeze - 2-HR, 2-2B, 8-RBI

CM Eagles - Noah Peterson, Carter Braun, Jacob Flowers - 2-RBI's each 

Valmeyer 11, EAWR 6

Highland 8, Freeburg 4

Belleville East 7, Wesclin 0

Marissa 5, Althoff 2

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Explorers def. Alton Redbirds, 2-0 (25-20, 25-16) 

> Marquette -- Will Schwartz, Connor Wieckhorst - 8 service pts each 

Max Cogan - 8 assists

Rolen Eveans, Connor Wieckhorst - 5 kills each; Ryan DeClue - 4 kills

