Monday's prep sports
-0-
BASEBALL
*Alton 5, Jerseyville 2
Redbirds - Jayden Diaz - 3-run HR in the 7th inning
WP - Quillan Taylor, LP - Jacob Wagner
Jersey - Pete Barten - 2-3, RBI
_
*Marquette 12, Southwestern 2
Explorers - Shaun Ferguson, Will Fahnestock - 2-hits, 2-RBI each
WP - Broc Brown, LP - Colin LeMarr
_
*Breese Central 19, Civic Memorial 11
B.Central - Connor Freeze - 2-HR, 2-2B, 8-RBI
CM Eagles - Noah Peterson, Carter Braun, Jacob Flowers - 2-RBI's each
_
Valmeyer 11, EAWR 6
Highland 8, Freeburg 4
Belleville East 7, Wesclin 0
Marissa 5, Althoff 2
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette Explorers def. Alton Redbirds, 2-0 (25-20, 25-16)
> Marquette -- Will Schwartz, Connor Wieckhorst - 8 service pts each
Max Cogan - 8 assists
Rolen Eveans, Connor Wieckhorst - 5 kills each; Ryan DeClue - 4 kills
-0-