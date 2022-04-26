Monday's prep sports scores
BASEBALL
Father McGivney 7, Roxana 4
Father McGivney Griffins (18-3), Roxana Shells (7-14)
Highland 3, Civic Memorial 1
Jerseyville 10, Waterloo 2
Triad 2, Mascoutah 1 (9-inn)
Gillespie 4, Bunker Hill 0
Carlinville 12, Litchfield 2
North Greene 11, Calhoun 1
SOFTBALL
Alton 18, Cahokia 0
Highland 12, Civic Memorial 2
Waterloo 10, Jerseyville 4
Triad 12, Mascoutah 2
Gillespie 16, Bunker Hill 1
Calhoun 25, North Greene 8
SOCCER
* Civic Memorial 4, Roxana 1
CM (9-8) - Abrianna Garrett - 2-G, 1-A
Roxana (8-8-1) - Kendall Kamp - 1-G
* Alton 4, Granite City 3
Alton (12-3) - Goals: Emily Baker, Tori Schrimpf, Lily Freer, Maddie Cooke
Staunton 9, EAWR 0
Jerseyville 1, Carlinville 0
Southwestern 4, Metro East 2
TRACK
Madison County Small School Track Meet @ EAWR HS
BOYS: (1) CM Eagles
(2) Madison, (3) Roxana, (4) EAWR, (5) Metro East, (6) Father McGivney, (7) Marquette
GIRLS: (1) Marquette
(2) Father McGivney, (3) CM, (4) Roxana, (5) Madison, (6) EAWR, (7) Metro East
