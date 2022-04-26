baseball17.jpg

Monday's prep sports scores

-0-

BASEBALL

Father McGivney 7, Roxana 4

Father McGivney Griffins (18-3), Roxana Shells (7-14)

> Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton:

> Father McGivney baseball coach Chris Erwin:

-0-

More - BASEBALL

Highland 3, Civic Memorial 1

Jerseyville 10, Waterloo 2

Triad 2, Mascoutah 1 (9-inn)

Gillespie 4, Bunker Hill 0

Carlinville 12, Litchfield 2

North Greene 11, Calhoun 1

-0-

SOFTBALL

Alton 18, Cahokia 0

Highland 12, Civic Memorial 2

Waterloo 10, Jerseyville 4

Triad 12, Mascoutah 2

Gillespie 16, Bunker Hill 1

Calhoun 25, North Greene 8

-0-

SOCCER

* Civic Memorial 4, Roxana 1

CM (9-8) - Abrianna Garrett - 2-G, 1-A

Roxana (8-8-1) - Kendall Kamp - 1-G

* Alton 4, Granite City 3

Alton (12-3) - Goals: Emily Baker, Tori Schrimpf, Lily Freer, Maddie Cooke

Staunton 9, EAWR 0

Jerseyville 1, Carlinville 0

Southwestern 4, Metro East 2

-0-

TRACK

Madison County Small School Track Meet @ EAWR HS

BOYS: (1) CM Eagles

(2) Madison, (3) Roxana, (4) EAWR, (5) Metro East, (6) Father McGivney, (7) Marquette

GIRLS: (1) Marquette

(2) Father McGivney, (3) CM, (4) Roxana, (5) Madison, (6) EAWR, (7) Metro East

-0-