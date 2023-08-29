Monday's prep sports scores
-0-
BOYS GOLF
@ Spencer T. Olin GC
> Marquette def. Father McGivney by 2 shots (164-166). CM finished 3rd and Maryville 4th on the day.
The Explorers were led by Carson Jones with a 38.
> Metro East Lutheran defeated (2) Southwestern, (3) EAWR, (4) Roxana
-0-
GIRLS GOLF
@ Legacy GC (G.City)
> Marquette shot past Granite & Alton
The Explorers were led by Lexi Taylor with a 43. Alton's Addison Kennedy was the medalist with a 37 score.
-0-
BOYS SOCCER
EAWR 5, Wesclin 3
Highland 3, Hillsboro 1
Waterloo 5, Granite City 0
Breese Central 2, Lebanon 0
Althoff 2, Father McGivney 1
-0-
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Carrollton 2, Southwestern 0
Althoff 2, Collinsville 0
Father McGivney 2, Greenville 0
Litchfield 2, Maryville Christian 0
Hillsboro 2, Auburn 0
-0-