Monday's prep sports scores 

-0-

BOYS GOLF

@ Spencer T. Olin GC

> Marquette def. Father McGivney by 2 shots (164-166).  CM finished 3rd and Maryville 4th on the day. 

The Explorers were led by Carson Jones with a 38.

> Metro East Lutheran defeated (2) Southwestern, (3) EAWR, (4) Roxana

-0-

GIRLS GOLF

@ Legacy GC (G.City)

> Marquette shot past Granite & Alton

The Explorers were led by Lexi Taylor with a 43.  Alton's Addison Kennedy was the medalist with a 37 score.

-0-

BOYS SOCCER

EAWR 5, Wesclin 3

Highland 3, Hillsboro 1

Waterloo 5, Granite City 0

Breese Central 2, Lebanon 0

Althoff 2, Father McGivney 1

-0-

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Carrollton 2, Southwestern 0

Althoff 2, Collinsville 0

Father McGivney 2, Greenville 0

Litchfield 2, Maryville Christian 0

Hillsboro 2, Auburn 0

-0-