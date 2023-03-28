bbsb3.jpg

Monday's prep sports

-0-

BASEBALL

*Civic Memorial 10, Alton 0 

CM (3-2) - Sam Buckley - 6-IP, no-hitter, 0-R, 0-H, 1-BB, 9-K

Alton (1-3)

*Marquette 13, Byron 8

Marquette (7-1) - 3-RBI's each: Hayden Sherman, Skylar Schuster

Charlie Fahnestock - 3-4, 2-RBI's, 4-R

WP - Jack Spain

-0-

EAWR 5, Calhoun 1

Father McGivney 16, Maryville Christian 0

Edwardsville 8, Springfield SHG 4

Belleville East 9, Granite City 3

Triad 9, Breese Mater Dei 5

Waterloo 12, Red Bud 0

Mascoutah 8, Okawville 0

Highland 2, Breese Central 1

-0-

SOFTBALL

*Belleville East 8, Civic Memorial 5 (10-inn)

CM (4-1)

*Jerseyville 5, Bunker Hill 2

Jersey (4-1)

-0-

Carrollton 6, Staunton 2

Calhoun 2, Auburn 0

Edwardsville 15, Mascoutah 3

Triad 8, Breese Central 7

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

*Collinsville 2, Marquette 1 

Marquette (3-4-2) - Rolen Eveans - 8-kills, 9-points, 10-assists

Connor Wieckhorst - 7-kills

Max Cogan - 6-points, 10-assists 

-0-

SOCCER

Southwestern 11, EAWR 0 

Highland 7, Metro East 4

Belleville East 4, Waterloo Gibault 0

Granite City 4, Triad 1

Althoff 1, Freeburg 0

Father McGivney 1, Columbia 1

-0-