Monday's prep sports
-0-
BASEBALL
*Civic Memorial 10, Alton 0
CM (3-2) - Sam Buckley - 6-IP, no-hitter, 0-R, 0-H, 1-BB, 9-K
Alton (1-3)
*Marquette 13, Byron 8
Marquette (7-1) - 3-RBI's each: Hayden Sherman, Skylar Schuster
Charlie Fahnestock - 3-4, 2-RBI's, 4-R
WP - Jack Spain
-0-
EAWR 5, Calhoun 1
Father McGivney 16, Maryville Christian 0
Edwardsville 8, Springfield SHG 4
Belleville East 9, Granite City 3
Triad 9, Breese Mater Dei 5
Waterloo 12, Red Bud 0
Mascoutah 8, Okawville 0
Highland 2, Breese Central 1
-0-
SOFTBALL
*Belleville East 8, Civic Memorial 5 (10-inn)
CM (4-1)
*Jerseyville 5, Bunker Hill 2
Jersey (4-1)
-0-
Carrollton 6, Staunton 2
Calhoun 2, Auburn 0
Edwardsville 15, Mascoutah 3
Triad 8, Breese Central 7
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
*Collinsville 2, Marquette 1
Marquette (3-4-2) - Rolen Eveans - 8-kills, 9-points, 10-assists
Connor Wieckhorst - 7-kills
Max Cogan - 6-points, 10-assists
-0-
SOCCER
Southwestern 11, EAWR 0
Highland 7, Metro East 4
Belleville East 4, Waterloo Gibault 0
Granite City 4, Triad 1
Althoff 1, Freeburg 0
Father McGivney 1, Columbia 1
-0-