Monday's prep sports
-0-
> Soccer
Alton @ Marquette - 6:30, Gordon Moore Park
C.M. @ Granite City
EAWR vs. Greenville - GCS Stadium
Waterloo @ Mascoutah
Jerseyville @ Carlinville
Belleville East @ Belleville Althoff
Staunton @ North Mac
-0-
> Volleyball
Southwestern @ Roxana
Rochester @ Carlinville
Bunker Hill @ Staunton
Mt. Olive @ Father McGivney
B.Althoff @ B.West
Columbia @ Collinsville
Triad @ Granite City
-0-
> Tennis
Civic Memorial @ Marquette
Highland @ Roxana
Collinsville @ Alton
-0-
> Boys Golf
EAWR Oilers vs. Roxana Shells - Belk Park GC
> Girls Golf
Marquette vs. Roxana, CM, Waterloo - Spencer T. Olin GC
-0-