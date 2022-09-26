Monday's prep sports
-0-
Boys soccer >
Marquette Explorers @ Alton Redbirds - Public School Stadium, 6:30 (J-V match at 5 pm)
Granite City @ Civic Memorial
Carlinville @ Jerseyville
Greenville vs. EAWR - GCS Ballpark
-0-
Girls volleyball >
Marquette @ Carlinville
Roxana @ Southwestern
Greenville @ Metro East
Collinsville @ Columbia
B.West @ Althoff
B.East @ Granite City
-0-
Girls tennis >
Marquette @ Civic Memorial
Father McGivney @ EAWR
Roxana @ Highland
-0-
Golf >
BOYS - Roxana, EAWR, CM @ Belk Park GC
GIRLS - Roxana, CM, Marquette @ Spencer T. Olin GC
South Central Conference (SCC) boys & girls golf tournaments
-0-