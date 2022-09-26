soccer10.jpg

Monday's prep sports

-0-

Boys soccer >

Marquette Explorers @ Alton Redbirds - Public School Stadium, 6:30 (J-V match at 5 pm)

Granite City @ Civic Memorial

Carlinville @ Jerseyville

Greenville vs. EAWR - GCS Ballpark

-0-

Girls volleyball >

Marquette @ Carlinville

Roxana @ Southwestern

Greenville @ Metro East

Collinsville @ Columbia

B.West @ Althoff

B.East @ Granite City

-0-

Girls tennis >

Marquette @ Civic Memorial

Father McGivney @ EAWR

Roxana @ Highland

-0-

Golf >

BOYS - Roxana, EAWR, CM @ Belk Park GC

GIRLS - Roxana, CM, Marquette @ Spencer T. Olin GC

South Central Conference (SCC) boys & girls golf tournaments

-0-