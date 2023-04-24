softball12.jpg

Monday's prep sports

-0-

SOFTBALL

EAWR Oilers @ Marquette Explorers - 4:30 pm, Big-Z (107.1 FM) 

Civic Memorial @ Highland

Jerseyville @ Waterloo

Alton @ Cahokia

Gillespie @ Bunker Hill

-0-

BASEBALL

Roxana @ Father McGivney 

Civic Memorial @ Highland

Waterloo @ Jerseyville

Triad @ Mascoutah

Alton vs. STL Patriots

Litchfield @ Carlinville

-0-

SOCCER

Waterloo Gibault @ Marquette 

Breese Mater Dei @ Roxana

Staunton @ EAWR

Metro East @ Southwestern

Civic Memorial @ Carlinville

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Alton @ Metro East 

-0-