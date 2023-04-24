Monday's prep sports
-0-
SOFTBALL
EAWR Oilers @ Marquette Explorers - 4:30 pm, Big-Z (107.1 FM)
Civic Memorial @ Highland
Jerseyville @ Waterloo
Alton @ Cahokia
Gillespie @ Bunker Hill
-0-
BASEBALL
Roxana @ Father McGivney
Civic Memorial @ Highland
Waterloo @ Jerseyville
Triad @ Mascoutah
Alton vs. STL Patriots
Litchfield @ Carlinville
-0-
SOCCER
Waterloo Gibault @ Marquette
Breese Mater Dei @ Roxana
Staunton @ EAWR
Metro East @ Southwestern
Civic Memorial @ Carlinville
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Alton @ Metro East
-0-