Monday's prep sports

> Soccer

Marquette def. Alton, 3-1 

Marquette Explorers (9-6-1) - goals: Myles Paniagua, Dre Davis, Jude Keller

Alton Redbirds (0-14) - goal: Connor Wieckhorst

C.M. & Granite City, 0-0 - TIE

Greenville def. EAWR, 6-0

Mascoutah def. Waterloo, 1-0

Carlinville def. Jerseyville, 3-2

Cavs (13-2), Jersey Panthers (4-10)

B.Althoff def. B.East, 4-1

North Mac def. Staunton, 3-1

> Volleyball

Roxana def. Southwestern, 2-0

Rochester def. Carlinville, 2-0

Columbia def. Collinsville, 2-1

Father McGivney def. Mt. Olive, 2-1

Belleville West def. Belleville Althoff, 2-1

Hillsboro def. Nokomis, 2-1

Lincolnwood def. Litchfield, 2-0

> Tennis

* Marquette def. Civic Memorial, 5-4

Explorers winners: Monica Wendle, Alexis Williams, Betsy Gross, Olivia Tinsley, Nina Walters & Betsy Gross (doubles)

Eagles winners: Jessica Schillinger, Emma Smith, Allie Lively & Jessica Schillinger, Madi Reynolds & Emma Smith (doubles)

* Highland def. Roxana, 6-3

* Alton def. Collinsville, 8-1 (Redbirds senior day for Anna Kane & Amelia Redman)

> Girls Golf

* Marquette def. Waterloo, CM, Roxana

Marquette (139), Waterloo (148), CM (174), Roxana (175)

* Highland def. Jerseyville

Highland (191) - Sydney Coziar - 45

Jersey (194) - Jerra LaPlant - 45, Madeline Darr - 48

* South Central Conference golf tournaments -- Vandalia won the boys SCC title, Litchfield won the girls SCC title.  Litchfield's Laura Boston won her 3rd straight SCC title. 

