Monday's prep sports
-0-
> Soccer
Marquette def. Alton, 3-1
Marquette Explorers (9-6-1) - goals: Myles Paniagua, Dre Davis, Jude Keller
Alton Redbirds (0-14) - goal: Connor Wieckhorst
-0-
C.M. & Granite City, 0-0 - TIE
Greenville def. EAWR, 6-0
Mascoutah def. Waterloo, 1-0
Carlinville def. Jerseyville, 3-2
Cavs (13-2), Jersey Panthers (4-10)
B.Althoff def. B.East, 4-1
North Mac def. Staunton, 3-1
-0-
-0-
> Volleyball
Roxana def. Southwestern, 2-0
Rochester def. Carlinville, 2-0
Columbia def. Collinsville, 2-1
Father McGivney def. Mt. Olive, 2-1
Belleville West def. Belleville Althoff, 2-1
Hillsboro def. Nokomis, 2-1
Lincolnwood def. Litchfield, 2-0
-0-
> Tennis
* Marquette def. Civic Memorial, 5-4
Explorers winners: Monica Wendle, Alexis Williams, Betsy Gross, Olivia Tinsley, Nina Walters & Betsy Gross (doubles)
Eagles winners: Jessica Schillinger, Emma Smith, Allie Lively & Jessica Schillinger, Madi Reynolds & Emma Smith (doubles)
* Highland def. Roxana, 6-3
* Alton def. Collinsville, 8-1 (Redbirds senior day for Anna Kane & Amelia Redman)
-0-
> Girls Golf
* Marquette def. Waterloo, CM, Roxana
Marquette (139), Waterloo (148), CM (174), Roxana (175)
* Highland def. Jerseyville
Highland (191) - Sydney Coziar - 45
Jersey (194) - Jerra LaPlant - 45, Madeline Darr - 48
* South Central Conference golf tournaments -- Vandalia won the boys SCC title, Litchfield won the girls SCC title. Litchfield's Laura Boston won her 3rd straight SCC title.
-0-