Prep basketball
(MON)
-0-
BOYS >>
@ Okawville tourney
Marquette vs. Carlyle
Roxana vs. Highland
@ Jerseyville
Granite City vs. Edwardsville
Jersey vs. Cahokia
@ Litchfield tourney
Civic Memorial vs. Nokomis
Taylorville vs. Litchfield
Father McGivney vs. Greenville
Hillsboro vs. Gateway Legacy (STL)
@ Macoupin County tourney
Mt. Olive vs. Staunton
Southwestern vs. Gillespie
Carlinville vs. Bunker Hill
-0-
GIRLS >>
@ Highland tourney
Consolation: Belleville West vs. Salem, Hillsboro vs. Collinsville
Championship quarterfinals: Triad vs. Okawville, O'Fallon vs. Teutopolis
@ Macoupin County tourney
Carlinville vs. Mt. Olive
Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill
North Mac vs. Southwestern
-0-
Other girls bb (MON)
Marquette @ Calhoun
EAWR @ Red Bud
-0-
-0-