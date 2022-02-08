basketball16.jpg.jpeg

Monday's prep basketball report 

GIRLS hoops >

Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 55

CM (26-4) - Kelbie Zupan - 19 pts, Olivia Durbin - 14, Avari Combes - 10, Emily Williams - 8

** Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot on the tough battle with the Flyerettes:

arb10.mp3

More GIRLS bb >

Mascoutah 60, Jerseyville 37

Wesclin 67, EAWR 26

Carrollton 51, Calhoun 39

Vandalia 48, Southwestern 18

Hillsboro 45, Carlinville 41

Staunton 62, Litchfield 31

Greenville 52, Gillespie 31

O'Fallon 58, B.East 27

B.West 67, Granite City 49

Triad 63, Columbia 40

Dupo 58, Waterloo Gibault 31

Breese Central 53, Okawville 46 (Central: 17-8, Okawville: 26-2)

BOYS hoops >

Greenfield 63, Southwestern 43

Staunton 51, Calhoun 37

Centralia 66, Cahokia 55 (Centralia: 23-3)

