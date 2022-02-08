Monday's prep basketball report
-0-
GIRLS hoops >
Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 55
CM (26-4) - Kelbie Zupan - 19 pts, Olivia Durbin - 14, Avari Combes - 10, Emily Williams - 8
** Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot on the tough battle with the Flyerettes:
-0-
More GIRLS bb >
Mascoutah 60, Jerseyville 37
Wesclin 67, EAWR 26
Carrollton 51, Calhoun 39
Vandalia 48, Southwestern 18
Hillsboro 45, Carlinville 41
Staunton 62, Litchfield 31
Greenville 52, Gillespie 31
O'Fallon 58, B.East 27
B.West 67, Granite City 49
Triad 63, Columbia 40
Dupo 58, Waterloo Gibault 31
Breese Central 53, Okawville 46 (Central: 17-8, Okawville: 26-2)
-0-
BOYS hoops >
Greenfield 63, Southwestern 43
Staunton 51, Calhoun 37
Centralia 66, Cahokia 55 (Centralia: 23-3)
-0-