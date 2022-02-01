basketball14.jpg.jpeg

Monday's prep basketball

BOYS >>

* Freeburg 55, EAWR 36

Freeburg (18-7), EAWR Oilers (8-15)

* Waterloo 49, Jerseyville 47

Waterloo (15-10) - Ian Schrader - 18 pts

Jersey (11-11) - Edward Roberts, Ayden Kanallakan - 16 pts each

Madison 55, Edwardsville 41

O'Fallon 61, Granite City 56

Belleville West 72, McCluer North (MO) 58

Griggsville-Perry 59, Carrollton 57

GIRLS >>

* Civic Memorial 47, Pleasant Plains 30 (CM: 24-4)

* Salem 44, Roxana 33

* Highland 55, Jersey 46

Highland (7-21)

Jersey (8-17) - Tessa Crawford - 24 pts

* Breese Central 79, EAWR 18

* Calhoun 47, Southwestern 31

Gillespie 50, Metro East 40

South County 53, Carlinville 43

Litchfield 47, North Mac 30

Pana 79, Newton 24

Waterloo 51, Father McGivney 44

Mascoutah 70, B.Althoff 59

Teutopolis 37, B.Mater Dei 34

Freeburg 38, Columbia 33

Triad 60, Granite City 33

Okawville 62, Carlyle 39

Okawville (26-1) - Alayna Kraus - 24 pts, Briley Rhodes - 20 pts 

Greenfield 58, North Greene 31

Greenville 55, Christ Our Rock 49

