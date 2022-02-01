Monday's prep basketball
-0-
BOYS >>
* Freeburg 55, EAWR 36
Freeburg (18-7), EAWR Oilers (8-15)
* Waterloo 49, Jerseyville 47
Waterloo (15-10) - Ian Schrader - 18 pts
Jersey (11-11) - Edward Roberts, Ayden Kanallakan - 16 pts each
-0-
Madison 55, Edwardsville 41
O'Fallon 61, Granite City 56
Belleville West 72, McCluer North (MO) 58
Griggsville-Perry 59, Carrollton 57
-0-
GIRLS >>
* Civic Memorial 47, Pleasant Plains 30 (CM: 24-4)
* Salem 44, Roxana 33
* Highland 55, Jersey 46
Highland (7-21)
Jersey (8-17) - Tessa Crawford - 24 pts
* Breese Central 79, EAWR 18
* Calhoun 47, Southwestern 31
-0-
Gillespie 50, Metro East 40
South County 53, Carlinville 43
Litchfield 47, North Mac 30
Pana 79, Newton 24
Waterloo 51, Father McGivney 44
Mascoutah 70, B.Althoff 59
Teutopolis 37, B.Mater Dei 34
Freeburg 38, Columbia 33
Triad 60, Granite City 33
Okawville 62, Carlyle 39
Okawville (26-1) - Alayna Kraus - 24 pts, Briley Rhodes - 20 pts
-0-
Greenfield 58, North Greene 31
Greenville 55, Christ Our Rock 49
-0-