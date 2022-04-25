Monday's girls prep soccer
All of the RiverBend area girls soccer teams are in action today (MON) to begin the week. That includes "Senior Night" for the Marquette Lady Explorers at Gordon Moore Park. Marquette is set to host Maryville Christian today on the turf. The Explorers have only two seniors on the roster this spring - Jillian Nelson & Lydia Randazzo.
Explorers soccer seniors - Lydia Randazzo (left) & Jillian Nelson (right)
Monday's soccer schedule:
Maryville Christian @ Marquette (Senior Night)
Civic Memorial @ Roxana
Alton @ Granite City
EAWR @ Staunton
Jerseyville @ Carlinville
Southwestern @ Metro East Lutheran
Waterloo @ Father McGivney
Belleville West @ O'Fallon
