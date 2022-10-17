Prep volleyball
-0-
The Marquette Lady Explorers lost on senior night last night (MON) to the Collinsville Lady Kahoks. Collinsville shot past Marquette, 2-0 -- the scores: 25-22 & 25-21. The Lady Kahoks improve to 6-and-23 on the season with the road win. The Lady Explorers drop to 19-and-13 on the year. The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:
Ryan O'Leary
Shay O'Leary
Olivia Byrd
Hannah Marshall
Kylie Murray
Livy Kratschmer
McKennah Youngblood
>> Marquette stats (MON): Kylie Murray - 8 kills, Arista Bunn - 10 assists, Makaila Irby - 8 service points & 14 digs, Olivia Byrd - 4 kills
-0-
Other volleyball tonight (MON) included:
EAWR 2, Greenville 0 (EAWR Oilers: 13-21)
Breese Mater Dei 2, Edwardsville 0
Waterloo 2, Columbia 0
Springfield Lutheran 2, Carlinville 0
Carrollton 2, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 2, Carlyle 0
Nokomis 2, Greenfield 0
-0-