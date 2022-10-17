volleyball16.jpg

Prep volleyball

The Marquette Lady Explorers lost on senior night last night (MON) to the Collinsville Lady Kahoks.  Collinsville shot past Marquette, 2-0 -- the scores: 25-22 & 25-21.  The Lady Kahoks improve to 6-and-23 on the season with the road win.  The Lady Explorers drop to 19-and-13 on the year.  The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:

Ryan O'Leary

Shay O'Leary

Olivia Byrd

Hannah Marshall

Kylie Murray

Livy Kratschmer

McKennah Youngblood

>> Marquette stats (MON): Kylie Murray - 8 kills, Arista Bunn - 10 assists, Makaila Irby - 8 service points & 14 digs, Olivia Byrd - 4 kills

Other volleyball tonight (MON) included:

EAWR 2, Greenville 0 (EAWR Oilers: 13-21)

Breese Mater Dei 2, Edwardsville 0

Waterloo 2, Columbia 0

Springfield Lutheran 2, Carlinville 0

Carrollton 2, Gillespie 0

Vandalia 2, Carlyle 0

Nokomis 2, Greenfield 0

