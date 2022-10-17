volleyball16.jpg

Prep volleyball

-0-

The Marquette Explorers senior night is set for tonight (MON) against the Collinsville Kahoks.  Marquette is in search of win #20 as they go into the home match with a mark of 19-and-12.  The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:

Ryan O'Leary

Shay O'Leary

Olivia Byrd

Hannah Marshall

Kylie Murray

Livy Kratschmer

McKennah Youngblood

-0-

Other volleyball tonight (MON) includes:

EAWR @ Greenville

Breese Mater Dei @ Edwardsville

Bunker Hill @ Mt. Olive

Granite City @ Madison

Waterloo @ Columbia

Carlinville @ Springfield Lutheran

Dupo @ Father McGivney

Belleville East @ Red Bud

-0-