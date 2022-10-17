Prep volleyball
-0-
The Marquette Explorers senior night is set for tonight (MON) against the Collinsville Kahoks. Marquette is in search of win #20 as they go into the home match with a mark of 19-and-12. The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:
Ryan O'Leary
Shay O'Leary
Olivia Byrd
Hannah Marshall
Kylie Murray
Livy Kratschmer
McKennah Youngblood
-0-
Other volleyball tonight (MON) includes:
EAWR @ Greenville
Breese Mater Dei @ Edwardsville
Bunker Hill @ Mt. Olive
Granite City @ Madison
Waterloo @ Columbia
Carlinville @ Springfield Lutheran
Dupo @ Father McGivney
Belleville East @ Red Bud
-0-