The Prospect League baseball playoffs began with eight teams back on August 5th. Last night (THU) the postseason ended with Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau (MO) winning the 2021 championship. The Catfish outscored the Lafayette (IN) Aviators, 10-8 in 10-innings to win the best-of-3 championship series, two games to one.
The Alton River Dragons (27-32) missed the postseason in 2021. Alton is a member of the Prairie Land Division in the Western Conference. Two Illinois teams qualified for the postseason — Danville and Normal. Two Missouri squads also made the playoffs - Cape Catfish and the O'Fallon Hoots. The other Illinois teams in the league are from Springfield, Quincy and the Illinois Valley team from Peru.
The Prospect League is a 16-team league with baseball clubs located in Missouri (2), Illinois (6), Ohio (2), Indiana (2), Iowa (2), Pennsylvania (1), and West Virginia (1).