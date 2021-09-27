35th Annual MVIT Tournament
> Volleyball
FRI - Westfair Christian Academy (Jacksonville) def. Mississippi Valley Christian School, 2-0 in pool play.
FRI - MVCS def. Twin City Christian School (Festus), 2-0
Sarah Markel - 8 kills & 15 digs, Anna Gaworski - 11 assist, Kristen Vaughn - 8 aces, McKinzie Wright - 15 digs
FRI - Calvary Baptist Academy (Chillicothe) def. MVCS, 2-0
-0-
SAT - Agape Christian School (Marion) def. MVCS, 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the MVIT tourney.
SAT - Faith Baptist Christian School (Pekin) def. MVCS, 2-0 in the consolation bracket.
-0-
Mississippi Valley Christian School, Alton - overall record (2-6)
MVCS - next match: TUE, 10/5 @ Faith Christian, Rosamond (IL)