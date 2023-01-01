A short-handed Illinois takes on No. 22 Mississippi State Monday in the Reliaquest Bowl as three key players have opted out of the game in favor of staying healthy for the NFL Draft. For sure-fire Illini draftees Devon Witherspoon and the Brown brothers, Chase and Sydney, the opportunity is too great, and preparation for the NFL combine too critical, to risk injury in a game that doesn’t really count.
Mississippi State will be playing for the first time since coach Mike Leach died Dec. 12 due to complications from a heart condition. Players and staff decided to remain in the game because they said it was what Leach would expect them to do. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was hired as the new head coach on Dec. 15. Illinois is looking for its first nine-win season since its Rose Bowl team in 2007 went 9-4.