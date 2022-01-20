basketball9.jpg.jpeg

The boys and girls prep basketball schedules have moved into the new year with mid-winter classic tournaments tipping off around the area.  One of those boys basketball tourneys is being held this week in Jerseyville.  The Panthers are hosting a 4-team round robin tourney with Edwardsville, Granite City, and Cahokia. 

Tourney standings thus far:

Granite City (2-0), Jersey (1-1), Cahokia (1-1), Edwardsville (0-2)

Friday night' schedule:

6:00 - Cahokia vs. Granite City

7:30 - Edwardsville @ Jerseyville

> Jersey Panthers boys basketball coach Stote Reeder has an update on his squad here in January:

> Coach Reeder also gives us an update on a freshman with the Jersey Lady Panthers - his daughter Avery Reeder:

The young Lady Panthers are led by sophomore Tessa Crawford who is averaging 17 points per game. 

