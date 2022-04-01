mcrary1.jpg

Eric McCrary (above) has resigned as Alton Redbirds boys basketball head coach.

The Alton Redbirds are searching for a head boys basketball coach after coach Eric McCrary resigned his position after one season on the bench.  The Redbirds went 4-and-23 this past winter season.  They started the year on a 12-game losing streak (0-12) and finished the year on an 8-game skid.  

Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick stated in a news release - "Our goal will be to find a coach who can make a long term commitment to the Redbirds Boys Basketball program moving forward.  The plan is to have a new coach hired before the summer so they can map out their summer plans."

Prior to McCrary, the Alton boys squad was coached by Dana Morgan for two years from 2019-2021.  Eric Smith coached the Redbirds for seven seasons (2012-2019) and won three Class 4A regional titles with the team.  

