Boys prep golf
-0-
The Hickory Stick Invitational Tournament teed off on Monday at Belk Park Golf Course. Twenty teams competed at the tourney in Wood River. Mascoutah edged Salem for the team title on a tiebreaker - using their 5th golfer's score. The top 5 teams at the tourney:
1. Mascoutah - 310
2. Salem - 310
3. Metro East - 313
4. Marquette - 315
5. Staunton - 318
5. Litchfield - 318
Other schools in the top 10 - Father McGivney, Gibault, Vandalia, Hillsboro
RiverBend teams: CM (12th), Jerseyville (14th), Southwestern (16th), EAWR (18th)
-0-
The medalist on the day was Ryan Suhre (Metro East) who shot a 4-under par 68. Vandalia's Connor McCall was one shot back at 3-under 69.
Marquette had 3 golfers shoot in the 70s - Mike Wilson (75), Sean Williams (78), Carson Jones (79).
-0-
Other team leaders on the day:
Roxana - Will Stevens (84)
Civic Memorial - Connor Wells (85)
Jersey - Logan Huitt (88)
Southwestern - Ike Austin (96)
EAWR - Timothy Melton (97)
-0-