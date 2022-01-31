basketball10.jpg

47th Annual Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational

-0-

Saturday's finals:

* Title game - Marquette 66, Greenfield 38

Marquette (22-6) - Abby Williams - 21 pts, Alyssa Powell - 10 pts/10 reb. 

Greenfield - Alex Pohlman - 23 pts

* 3rd place game - Carrollton 37, Nokomis 28

* 5th place game - Gateway - STL 44, Calhoun 37

* Consolation championship game - Father McGivney 63, Granite City 30

-0-

Thursday's - semifinals -

Marquette 56, Carrollton 35

Marquette (21-6) - Chloe White - 16, Abby Williams - 12

Greenfield 55, Nokomis 52

>> Marquette girls coach Lee Green:

green1.mp3

>> Marquette senior Abby Williams:

williams1.mp3

-0-

Wednesday - Consolation bracket:

Father McGivney 54, Calhoun JV 20 

Beardstown 50, Lincolnwood 38 

-0-

Tuesday's quarterfinals >

Nokomis 50, Jacksonville Routt 44 (OT)

Greenfield 54, Calhoun 44

-0-

Monday's quarterfinals >>

Marquette 61, Jerseyville 32

Marquette (18-6) - Chloe White - 14, Abby Williams 12

Jersey (8-15) - Cate Breden - 16

Carrollton 47, Gateway Legacy (STL) 44

Consolation bracket:

Granite City 60, Father McGivney JV 44

-0-