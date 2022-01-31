47th Annual Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational
Saturday's finals:
* Title game - Marquette 66, Greenfield 38
Marquette (22-6) - Abby Williams - 21 pts, Alyssa Powell - 10 pts/10 reb.
Greenfield - Alex Pohlman - 23 pts
* 3rd place game - Carrollton 37, Nokomis 28
* 5th place game - Gateway - STL 44, Calhoun 37
* Consolation championship game - Father McGivney 63, Granite City 30
Thursday's - semifinals -
Marquette 56, Carrollton 35
Marquette (21-6) - Chloe White - 16, Abby Williams - 12
Greenfield 55, Nokomis 52
>> Marquette girls coach Lee Green:
>> Marquette senior Abby Williams:
Wednesday - Consolation bracket:
Father McGivney 54, Calhoun JV 20
Beardstown 50, Lincolnwood 38
Tuesday's quarterfinals >
Nokomis 50, Jacksonville Routt 44 (OT)
Greenfield 54, Calhoun 44
Monday's quarterfinals >>
Marquette 61, Jerseyville 32
Marquette (18-6) - Chloe White - 14, Abby Williams 12
Jersey (8-15) - Cate Breden - 16
Carrollton 47, Gateway Legacy (STL) 44
Consolation bracket:
Granite City 60, Father McGivney JV 44
