Class 2A Roxana Girls Basketball Regional
The Marquette Lady Explorers blew out the Southwestern Piasa Birds, 70-19 in the Class 2A Roxana Regional semifinals Monday night. The Explorers improve to 25-and-6 with their 14th win in a row. The Lady Piasa Birds finish the season at 9-and-20.
Marquette got a game-high 17 points from junior Haley Rodgers off the bench. She hit five three-pointers on the night. Chloe White added 16 and Alyssa Powell chipped in with 13 in the win.
The Explorers got it going early building a 19-3 lead after one quarter. It was a 33-point lead at halftime (41-8).
Lady Explorers head coach Lee Green after the win:
In the other 2A regional semifinal game Monday night at Roxana - Staunton defeated Pittsfield, 49-44.
Thursday night in the regional championship game it will be Marquette against Staunton. Game time - 7 pm.
