Class 2A Roxana Girls Basketball Regional

The Marquette Lady Explorers blew out the Southwestern Piasa Birds, 70-19 in the Class 2A Roxana Regional semifinals Monday night.  The Explorers improve to 25-and-6 with their 14th win in a row.  The Lady Piasa Birds finish the season at 9-and-20. 

Marquette got a game-high 17 points from junior Haley Rodgers off the bench.  She hit five three-pointers on the night.  Chloe White added 16 and Alyssa Powell chipped in with 13 in the win.

The Explorers got it going early building a 19-3 lead after one quarter.  It was a 33-point lead at halftime (41-8). 

Lady Explorers head coach Lee Green after the win:

In the other 2A regional semifinal game Monday night at Roxana - Staunton defeated Pittsfield, 49-44. 

Thursday night in the regional championship game it will be Marquette against Staunton.  Game time - 7 pm.

