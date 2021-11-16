basketball8.jpg

Marquette upset 10th ranked Illinois, 67-66 in college basketball in Milwaukee Monday night.  Illinois committed 26 turnovers on the night and shot just 38% from the field (25-for-66).  The Fighting Illini outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 50-to-30.  

Illinois (2-1) - Trent Frazier - 23 points including 6-three pointers. 

Marquette (3-0) - Darryl Morsell - 21 points 

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:

illini3.mp3

-0-

Free throws: Illinois (7-11), Marquette (18-31) 

Halftime score: Marquette, 28-27;  2nd half: 39-39

-0-

Illinois is off the rest of the week - they play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City next week. 

MON, 11/22 - 5:30 pm - Illinois vs. Cincinnati

TUE, 11/23 - 6:00 or 8:30 - Illinois vs. K-State or Arkansas

-0-