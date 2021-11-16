Marquette upset 10th ranked Illinois, 67-66 in college basketball in Milwaukee Monday night. Illinois committed 26 turnovers on the night and shot just 38% from the field (25-for-66). The Fighting Illini outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 50-to-30.
Illinois (2-1) - Trent Frazier - 23 points including 6-three pointers.
Marquette (3-0) - Darryl Morsell - 21 points
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:
-0-
Free throws: Illinois (7-11), Marquette (18-31)
Halftime score: Marquette, 28-27; 2nd half: 39-39
-0-
Illinois is off the rest of the week - they play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City next week.
MON, 11/22 - 5:30 pm - Illinois vs. Cincinnati
TUE, 11/23 - 6:00 or 8:30 - Illinois vs. K-State or Arkansas
-0-