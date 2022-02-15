The Marquette Explorers boys basketball team improved to 16-11 on the season with a Tuesday night home win against Civic Memorial.
The final score was 49-39.
Senior guard Owen Williams led the way on MCHS Senior Night by scoring a game-high 20 points. Parker Macias added 12.
Marquette’s now won seven straight matchups against CM (12-7 since 2002).
Sam Buckley was the high-scorer for the Eagles (6-24) with 14 points. Adam Ogden was also in double-figures, adding 11.
Following the game, Marquette head coach Steve Medford talked with The Big Z about the contest & what’s ahead in the postseason.
Marquette plays Waterloo Gibault at home Thursday night, then takes on either EAWR or Southwestern in the Greenville regional on February 23.
Civic Memorial visits Mascoutah on Thursday, then begins postseason play.