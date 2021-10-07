Photo: Gracie Piar (left), Audrey Cain (right)
The Marquette Explorers girls golf team tees off on Friday at the Class 1A state tournament. The 1A state finals for girls prep golf are being held at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
The Class 1A postseason for area golfers teed off at the Bethalto Regional at Belk Park Golf Course. The Explorers won the regional title with a team score of 306 - Litchfield was second at 368. The Marquette girls placed second at the Waterloo Sectional with a 325 team score - Mt. Carmel won the sectional with a 311.
Explorers senior Gracie Piar has led the way in the playoffs
Regional champ - 65 (7-under par)
Sectional champ - 70 (2-under par)
Meanwhile senior Audrey Cain followed Piar with a 77 at the regional and a 79 in the sectional round.
Piar and Cain are ready for the weekend at state:
The rest of the Marquette girls golf team includes: Clancy Maag (Sr.), Ava Bartosiak (Jr.), Lilly Montague (Jr.), and Karly Reiter (Jr.).
The state tournament runs Friday and Saturday in Decatur. After Friday's first round of golf - the top 8 teams advance to Saturday's final round. The top 40 individuals not on the top 8 teams also advance to Saturday's finals.