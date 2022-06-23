The Marquette Explorers have hired new head coaches for boys and girls basketball. The new boys head coach is Cody Best while Whitney Sykes-Rogers is the new head coach for girls basketball at Marquette High.
Cody Best has coached at Highland and Mt. Olive the past few seasons. He is also coaching the Southern Illinois Raptors AAU team. He played college basketball at Lewis and Clark and MacMurray College. Best replaces Steve Medford who coached the Explorers the last 12 years. Marquette went 18-and-13 last winter and won a regional title. The Explorers have won regional championships in nine of the last 12 seasons in boys hoops.
Whitney Sykes-Rogers was the Marquette varsity assistant coach last season along with the J-V head coach for the Lady Explorers. Prior to coach at Marquette, Sykes-Rogers was the head coach for the Granite City girls basketball team. She played college basketball for the SIUE Lady Cougars. She takes over for coach Lee Green after the varsity squad went 28-and-7 last year. The Lady Explorers won the Class 2A Roxana Regional championship last season before losing to Quincy Notre Dame in the Waverly Sectional title game.
