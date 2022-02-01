The Marquette Explorers girls basketball team won its 12th straight game, Tuesday night, running the Gibault Lady Hawks out of the gym, 82-28. Marquette improved to 23-6 on the season.
It was Senior Night at MCHS, with seven players being honored with family members before the game: Kamryn Fandrey, Megan Meyer, Jillian Nelson, Hayley Porter, Alyssa Powell, Chloe White, and Abby Williams.
Williams led all scorers with 23 points. White came next with 17.
A transfer from Triad High School, Powell scored her 1000th career point with a little over two minutes to go in the first period. She finished the game with 16.
Big Z Sports spoke with Powell after the final buzzer rang.
Tuesday was a big night for Marquette head coach Lee Green, as well. He received a ceremonial game ball for notching his 100th career win a little earlier in the season.
Following the game, Green spoke with Big Z Sports about the play of his team, his senior leadership, and his personal honor.
Marquette plays West Hancock in the QND Shootout on Saturday.