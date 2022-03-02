Boys prep basketball Sectionals
>Class 2A Flora Sectional
TUE - Teutopolis 41, Marquette 33
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes eliminated the Marquette Explorers in the Class 2A Flora Sectional semifinals Tuesday night. T-Town defeated Marquette, 41-33. The Explorers held a 26-19 lead late in the third quarter but the Wooden Shoes outscored the Explorers 22-7 the rest of the game - including 13-to-5 in the fourth quarter.
Marquette (19-13) - Owen Williams - 10 pts, Parker Macias - 9 pts, Braden Kline - 8 pts
Teutopolis (25-7) - James Niebrugge - 11, Max Niebrugge - 8, Brendan Niebrugge - 7, Dylan Pruemer - 7
* Flora 2A Sectional - WED - Pana vs. Mt. Carmel
>Class 2A Carterville Sectional
TUE - Breese Central 59 - Metropolis 24
WED - Nashville vs. Murphysboro
>Class 1A North Greene Sectional
TUE - Waterloo Gibault 41 - Liberty 44
-Liberty wins on 3-pt basket at the buzzer
WED - Metro East Lutheran vs. Jacksonville Routt
>Class 3A Highland Sectional
TUE - Centralia 38 - Chatham Glenwood 42
WED - East St. Louis vs. Marion
>Class 4A Collinsville Sectional
TUE - Collinsville 32 - Quincy 34
-Quincy wins on an end to end layup basket at the buzzer by sophomore Ralph Wires
TUE - Normal (Community) 64 - Moline 41