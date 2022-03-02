basketball19.jpg

Boys prep basketball Sectionals

>Class 2A Flora Sectional

TUE - Teutopolis 41, Marquette 33 

The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes eliminated the Marquette Explorers in the Class 2A Flora Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.  T-Town defeated Marquette, 41-33.  The Explorers held a 26-19 lead late in the third quarter but the Wooden Shoes outscored the Explorers 22-7 the rest of the game - including 13-to-5 in the fourth quarter.  

Marquette (19-13) - Owen Williams - 10 pts, Parker Macias - 9 pts, Braden Kline - 8 pts

Teutopolis (25-7) - James Niebrugge - 11, Max Niebrugge - 8, Brendan Niebrugge - 7, Dylan Pruemer - 7 

Marquette head coach Steve Medford:

Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder:

* Flora 2A Sectional - WED - Pana vs. Mt. Carmel

>Class 2A Carterville Sectional

TUE - Breese Central 59 -  Metropolis 24

WED - Nashville vs. Murphysboro

>Class 1A North Greene Sectional

TUE - Waterloo Gibault 41 - Liberty 44

       -Liberty wins on 3-pt basket at the buzzer

WED - Metro East Lutheran vs. Jacksonville Routt

>Class 3A Highland Sectional

TUE - Centralia 38 - Chatham Glenwood 42

WED - East St. Louis vs. Marion

>Class 4A Collinsville Sectional

TUE - Collinsville 32 - Quincy 34

-Quincy wins on an end to end layup basket at the buzzer by sophomore Ralph Wires

TUE - Normal (Community) 64 - Moline 41