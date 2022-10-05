xc4.jpg

Madison County XC Meet - Tuesday @ Collinsville

-0-

GIRLS

Small school division -

1) Father McGivney 

2) Roxana

3) Civic Memorial

4) Marquette

* Elena Rybak (Father McGivney) - 1st, Hannah Meiser (CM) - 3rd, Riley Doyle (Rox) - 5th, Gabs Woodruff (Rox) - 6th, Alyssa Mann (CM) - 7th, Katie Johnson (Marq) - 9th 

-0-

Large school division -

1) Edwardsville

2) Triad

3) Highland

* Emily Nuttall (Edw) - 1st, Sophia Helfrich (Alton) - 11th, Alayna Rabozzi (Alton) - 20th

-0-

BOYS

Small school division -

1) Civic Memorial

2) Father McGivney

3) Metro East

4) Roxana

* Jackson Collman (CM) - 1st, Lucas Naugle (CM) - 2nd, Justice Eldridge (CM) - 3rd, Aidan Loeffelmann (EAWR) - 5th

-0-

Large school division -

1) Edwardsville

2) Highland

3) Triad

4) Alton

* Benjamin Perulfi (Edw) - 1st, Alex Macias (Alton) - 12th, Simon McClaine (Alton) - 13th, Noah Gallivan (Alton) - 15th

-0-