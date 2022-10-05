Madison County XC Meet - Tuesday @ Collinsville
-0-
GIRLS
Small school division -
1) Father McGivney
2) Roxana
3) Civic Memorial
4) Marquette
* Elena Rybak (Father McGivney) - 1st, Hannah Meiser (CM) - 3rd, Riley Doyle (Rox) - 5th, Gabs Woodruff (Rox) - 6th, Alyssa Mann (CM) - 7th, Katie Johnson (Marq) - 9th
-0-
Large school division -
1) Edwardsville
2) Triad
3) Highland
* Emily Nuttall (Edw) - 1st, Sophia Helfrich (Alton) - 11th, Alayna Rabozzi (Alton) - 20th
-0-
BOYS
Small school division -
1) Civic Memorial
2) Father McGivney
3) Metro East
4) Roxana
* Jackson Collman (CM) - 1st, Lucas Naugle (CM) - 2nd, Justice Eldridge (CM) - 3rd, Aidan Loeffelmann (EAWR) - 5th
-0-
Large school division -
1) Edwardsville
2) Highland
3) Triad
4) Alton
* Benjamin Perulfi (Edw) - 1st, Alex Macias (Alton) - 12th, Simon McClaine (Alton) - 13th, Noah Gallivan (Alton) - 15th
-0-