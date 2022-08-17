golf1.jpg

Prep golf

-0-

The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.  The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). 

> Large school division

1) Edwardsville

2) Triad

3) Collinsville

4) Granite City

5) Alton

> Small school division

1) Highland (371)

2) Marquette (377)

3) Father McGivney

4) Civic Memorial

Individual scores:

Medalists -- Nicole Johnson, Edwardsville - 67 (-4), Sara Hyten, Father McGivney - 78 (+7)

Alton - Addison Kenney - 79, Samantha Eales - 97

Marquette - Ava Bartosiak - 79, Lilly Montague - 92, Reese Livingstone - 102, Karly Reiter - 104, Jenna Dean - 105  

Roxana - Reagan Lynn - 84, Ava Strohmeier - 101 

C.M. - Jayna Halley - 101, Peyton Phillips - 104

