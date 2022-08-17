Prep golf
The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school).
> Large school division
1) Edwardsville
2) Triad
3) Collinsville
4) Granite City
5) Alton
> Small school division
1) Highland (371)
2) Marquette (377)
3) Father McGivney
4) Civic Memorial
Individual scores:
Medalists -- Nicole Johnson, Edwardsville - 67 (-4), Sara Hyten, Father McGivney - 78 (+7)
Alton - Addison Kenney - 79, Samantha Eales - 97
Marquette - Ava Bartosiak - 79, Lilly Montague - 92, Reese Livingstone - 102, Karly Reiter - 104, Jenna Dean - 105
Roxana - Reagan Lynn - 84, Ava Strohmeier - 101
C.M. - Jayna Halley - 101, Peyton Phillips - 104
