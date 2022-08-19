Madison County boys prep golf tourney
The Madison County boys golf tournament was held Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. The team championships went to Marquette (small school) and Edwardsville (large school).
> Small school division
1) Marquette - 317
2) Father McGivney - 336
3) Civic Memorial - 352
4) Metro East Lutheran - 399
> Large school division
1) Edwardsville - 297
2) Alton - 322
3) Highland - 323
4) Collinsville - 325
5) Triad
6) Granite City
Individual scores:
Medalists -- Aidan O'Keefe, Marquette - 71 (1-under par), Mason Lewis, Edwardsville - 69 (3-under par)
Marquette - Aidan O'Keefe - 71, Will Schwartz - 74
Alton - Alex Siatos - 71, Sam Ottwell - 78
Civic Memorial - Manny Silva - 84, Sam Buckley - 84
EAWR - Tim Melton - 98
Roxana - Nick Cotter - 101
