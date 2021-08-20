golf16.jpg

Madison County boys golf tournament - Thursday @ Belk Park Golf Course

Large school division:

1) Edwardsville

2) Highland

3) Alton Redbirds

4) Collinsville

5) Granite City

6) Triad

-0-

Small school division:

1) Father McGivney - 1st county championship

2) Marquette - had won last 7 county championships

3) Civic Memorial

4) EAWR

5) Metro East

-0-

Individual golfers - @ MadCo boys golf tourney

Carter Crow, E'ville - 69 (-3)

Aidan O'Keefe, Marquette - 73

Bryce Knackstedt, Highland - 74

Dominick Emig, Highland - 77

Joey Hyten, FatherMcGivney - 76

Antonio Berra, Metro East - 75

Alex Siatos, Alton - 79

-0-

Other scores from THU:

Jackson Harris, Roxana - 84

Sam Ottwell, Alton - 82

Charlie Coy, Alton - 86

Will Schwartz, Marquette - 87

Mike Wilson, Marquette - 87

Manny Silva, CM - 85

Zach Fitzgerald, CM - 85

Brandon Reed, Father McGivney - 80

Carson Reef, EAWR - 88

