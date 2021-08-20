Madison County boys golf tournament - Thursday @ Belk Park Golf Course
Large school division:
1) Edwardsville
2) Highland
3) Alton Redbirds
4) Collinsville
5) Granite City
6) Triad
-0-
Small school division:
1) Father McGivney - 1st county championship
2) Marquette - had won last 7 county championships
3) Civic Memorial
4) EAWR
5) Metro East
-0-
Individual golfers - @ MadCo boys golf tourney
Carter Crow, E'ville - 69 (-3)
Aidan O'Keefe, Marquette - 73
Bryce Knackstedt, Highland - 74
Dominick Emig, Highland - 77
Joey Hyten, FatherMcGivney - 76
Antonio Berra, Metro East - 75
Alex Siatos, Alton - 79
-0-
Other scores from THU:
Jackson Harris, Roxana - 84
Sam Ottwell, Alton - 82
Charlie Coy, Alton - 86
Will Schwartz, Marquette - 87
Mike Wilson, Marquette - 87
Manny Silva, CM - 85
Zach Fitzgerald, CM - 85
Brandon Reed, Father McGivney - 80
Carson Reef, EAWR - 88