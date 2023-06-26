baseball26.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons lost an 11-inning game on the road last (SUN) night in Springfield, IL.  The River Dragons drop to 9-and-14 on the year while the Lucky Horseshoes improve to 11-and-12. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

recap1.mp3

-0-

Sunday scoreboard:

Springfield 10, Alton 9 (11-innings)

Clinton (IA) 18, Quincy 8

Illinois Valley 17, Lafayette (IN) 7

O'Fallon (MO) 11, Burlington (IA)

Chillicothe (OH) 9, Johnstown (PA) 3

Thrillville (Marion, IL) 7, Jackson (TN) 6

Danville 13, Cape Catfish (MO) 5

** Danville Dans (13-10) have won 8 games in a row

-0-

> River Dragons schedule this week:

MON - off

TUE - @ Quincy

WED - @ Quincy

THU - home vs. O'Fallon (MO) - 6:35 pm

FRI - off

SAT - home vs. Cape Catfish (MO) - 6:35 pm

More details at altonbaseball.com

-0-