Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons lost an 11-inning game on the road last (SUN) night in Springfield, IL. The River Dragons drop to 9-and-14 on the year while the Lucky Horseshoes improve to 11-and-12.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:
Sunday scoreboard:
Springfield 10, Alton 9 (11-innings)
Clinton (IA) 18, Quincy 8
Illinois Valley 17, Lafayette (IN) 7
O'Fallon (MO) 11, Burlington (IA)
Chillicothe (OH) 9, Johnstown (PA) 3
Thrillville (Marion, IL) 7, Jackson (TN) 6
Danville 13, Cape Catfish (MO) 5
** Danville Dans (13-10) have won 8 games in a row
> River Dragons schedule this week:
MON - off
TUE - @ Quincy
WED - @ Quincy
THU - home vs. O'Fallon (MO) - 6:35 pm
FRI - off
SAT - home vs. Cape Catfish (MO) - 6:35 pm
More details at altonbaseball.com
