Team Results
1 Mt Vernon Rams, IL 183.0
2 Normal Community Ironmen, IL 182.0
3 Roxana Shells, IL 176.5
4 Quincy Blue Devils, IL 173.5
5 Triad Knights, IL 162.0
6 Belleville East Lancers, IL 159.5
7 Bloomington Raiders, IL 156.5
8 Mattoon Green Wave, IL 140.5
9 Murphysboro Red Devils, IL 136.5
10 Jacksonville Crimsons, IL 125.5
11 Morton Potters, IL 120.0
12 Alton Redbirds, IL 114.5
13 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles, IL 111.0
14 Marion Wildcats, IL 104.5
15 Carbondale Terriers, IL 99.5
16 Fort Zumwalt North Panthers, MO 91.0
17 Lincoln Railsplitters, IL 84.0
18 Highland Bulldogs, IL 76.0
19 O`Fallon Panthers, IL 71.5
20 Mascoutah Indians, IL 66.5
21 West Frankfort Redbirds, IL 65.5
22 Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats, IL 64.0
23 Collinsville Kahoks, IL 57.0
24 Red Bud Musketeers, IL 55.0
25 Jerseyville Panthers, IL 48.0
25 Waterloo Bulldogs, IL 48.0
27 Champaign Central Maroons, IL 47.5
28 Centralia Orphans, IL 36.5
29 East Alton-Wood River Oilers, IL 32.0
30 Trico Pioneers, IL 14.0
Local Top 8 finishers
120 pounds
3rd Place - Leyton Cobine of Roxana Shells
6th Place - Aslan Merioles of Alton Redbirds
126 pounds
3rd Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana Shells
5th Place - William Harris of Alton Redbirds
138 pounds
6th Place - Lyndon Thies of Roxana Shells
145 pounds
6th Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton Redbirds
152 pounds
4th Place - Antoine Phillips of Alton Redbirds
5th Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana Shells
6th Place - Brock Barrows of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles
170 pounds
8th Place - Robert Watt of Roxana Shells
195 pounds
2nd Place - Logan Cooper of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles
4th Place - Shane Scott of Alton Redbirds
220 pounds
3rd Place - James Herring of Roxana Shells
7th Place - Drake Champlin of East Alton-Wood River Oilers
285 pounds
3rd Place - Jaydon Busch of Jerseyville Panthers
5th Place - Chase Allen of Roxana Shells
8th Place - Jake Herrin of Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Eagles