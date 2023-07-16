Buehrle_8590b.jpg

Former major league pitcher Mark Buehrle shakes hands with Alton River Dragons manager Scotty Scott before the July 16th game at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Buehrle threw a no-hitter, perfect game, and won a World Series during his career with the Chicago White Sox. (Brad Choat photo)

St. Charles County native Mark Buehrle is the latest member of the Chicago White Sox to have his jersey number (56) retired.

Buehrle, his wife, and children were the guests of the Alton River Dragons & Hope Animal Rescues of Godfrey at Sunday night's "Bark at the Park" game against O'Fallon.

Big Z Media's Brad Choat spoke with Mark prior to the game:

Buehrle 7-16-23.mp3

The Buehrle family is a regular supporter of the animal rescue, not only donating money but also its time in helping with whatever is needed. On Sunday, the Buehrle Foundation donated $30,000 to Hope Rescues.

HopeRescues_8588.JPG

Jennifer Godar with Hope Animal Rescues accepts a donation check from Brooklyn and Jamie Buehrle at the Alton River Dragons "Bark in the Park" game on July 16, 2023.
Buehrle_8580.JPG

Chicago White Sox legend Mark Buehrle meets with some youth baseball coaches and players prior to a River Dragons game in Alton
Buehrle_8581.JPG

Mark Buehrle signs an autograph for a baseball fan at Alton River Dragons game.
Buehrle_8582b.jpg

Former major league pitcher Mark Buehrle throws out a ceremonial first pitch at the Alton River Dragons game on July 16, 2023. (Brad Choat photo)
Buehrle_8583b.jpg

Mark Buehrle shakes hands with Alton River Dragons player R.J. LaRocco after throwing out ceremonial first pitch on July 16, 2023.