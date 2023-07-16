A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Former major league pitcher Mark Buehrle shakes hands with Alton River Dragons manager Scotty Scott before the July 16th game at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Buehrle threw a no-hitter, perfect game, and won a World Series during his career with the Chicago White Sox. (Brad Choat photo)
The Buehrle family is a regular supporter of the animal rescue, not only donating money but also its time in helping with whatever is needed. On Sunday, the Buehrle Foundation donated $30,000 to Hope Rescues.