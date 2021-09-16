volleyball20.jpg

In girls volleyball from Wednesday, just one local team in action...

Marquette at home over Cahokia 2-0.

For the Explorers:

Kylie Murray with 10 kills

Shay O'Leary 13 service points

Allison Geiger with 6 kills

Natalie Wills with 4 kills and 3 block assists.

Allison Woolbright with 8 service points

Marquette improves to 12-1 and will play at Bunker Hill tonight.

Other matches tonight...

Roxana is at Columbia

Alton hosts Collinsville

CM travels to Waterloo

EAWR hosts Salem

Jersey hosts Mascoutah

Granite City at Breese Mater Dei

Fr. McGivney at Maryville Christian

Edwardsville hosts East St. Louis

 -0-

In boys soccer from Wednesday...

Jersey over Roxana 6-0

Collinsville over Alton 4-1

Belleville East over Granite City 1-0

Triad over Waterloo 3-0

East Alton Wood River vs Metro East was postponed

Today...

CM hosts Triad

Alton travels to O'Fallon

Marquette at Metro East

Highland is at Jerseyville

East Alton Wood River travels to Maryville Christian

Edwardsville hosts Belleville West

Fr. McGivney is at Breese Central

Girls golf today...

-Alton at Belleville East

-North Mac hosts Southwestern, Staunton and

Carlinville.

Boys golf from Wednesday...

EAWR over Granite City.  Timmy Melton with a team low 42.  CJ Mullaney shot a 47, Lucas Moore with a 48.

CM over EAWR

Boys golf today...

-CM hosts Father McGivney and Metro East

-Roxana and New Athens will play at Wesclin

-North Mac hosts Southwestern, Staunton and

Carlinville.

Girls tennis this afternoon...

East Alton Wood River hosts Vandalia

CM hosts Marquette, Greenville and Granite City