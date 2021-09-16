In girls volleyball from Wednesday, just one local team in action...
Marquette at home over Cahokia 2-0.
For the Explorers:
Kylie Murray with 10 kills
Shay O'Leary 13 service points
Allison Geiger with 6 kills
Natalie Wills with 4 kills and 3 block assists.
Allison Woolbright with 8 service points
Marquette improves to 12-1 and will play at Bunker Hill tonight.
Other matches tonight...
Roxana is at Columbia
Alton hosts Collinsville
CM travels to Waterloo
EAWR hosts Salem
Jersey hosts Mascoutah
Granite City at Breese Mater Dei
Fr. McGivney at Maryville Christian
Edwardsville hosts East St. Louis
-0-
In boys soccer from Wednesday...
Jersey over Roxana 6-0
Collinsville over Alton 4-1
Belleville East over Granite City 1-0
Triad over Waterloo 3-0
East Alton Wood River vs Metro East was postponed
Today...
CM hosts Triad
Alton travels to O'Fallon
Marquette at Metro East
Highland is at Jerseyville
East Alton Wood River travels to Maryville Christian
Edwardsville hosts Belleville West
Fr. McGivney is at Breese Central
Girls golf today...
-Alton at Belleville East
-North Mac hosts Southwestern, Staunton and
Carlinville.
Boys golf from Wednesday...
EAWR over Granite City. Timmy Melton with a team low 42. CJ Mullaney shot a 47, Lucas Moore with a 48.
CM over EAWR
Boys golf today...
-CM hosts Father McGivney and Metro East
-Roxana and New Athens will play at Wesclin
-North Mac hosts Southwestern, Staunton and
Carlinville.
Girls tennis this afternoon...
East Alton Wood River hosts Vandalia
CM hosts Marquette, Greenville and Granite City