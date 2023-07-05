The St. Louis Cardinals have placed pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the IL. Wainwright has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain that he said has been bothering him for weeks.
Knizner took a foul tip to the groin on Tuesday. He originally stayed in the game but later left and was taken to a Miami emergency room for observation. He was released from the hospital Tuesday night.
Catcher Iván Herrera, RHP Dakota Hudson, and LHP Zack Thompson have all been recalled from Triple-A Memphis.