Racers from around the nation will be competing on a dirt track built inside the Dome at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis this weekend. The Gateway Dirt Nationals is now in its sixth year and includes a strong representation from the Riverbend.
Tommie Seets Jr. of Alton won the modified stock car portion of the event the first year. Announcer Ben Shelton tells The Big Z the atmosphere in the Dome is like no other race.
Shelton says there will be some big names in the sport there, but it is an event that favors the so-called lower budget teams like two-time late model winner Tyler Carpenter.
Modified and Late Model stock cars will share the arena. The race runs Thursday through Saturday. Racing starts at 3pm each day. For more information, click here: https://www.gatewaydirt.com/