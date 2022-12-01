Gateway Dirt Nationals 2021 a.jpg

Racers from around the nation will be competing on a dirt track built inside the Dome at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis this weekend. The Gateway Dirt Nationals is now in its sixth year and includes a strong representation from the Riverbend.

Tommie Seets Jr. of Alton won the modified stock car portion of the event the first year. Announcer Ben Shelton tells The Big Z the atmosphere in the Dome is like no other race.

Shelton - Underdogs.mp3

Shelton says there will be some big names in the sport there, but it is an event that favors the so-called lower budget teams like two-time late model winner Tyler Carpenter.

Shelton - Tyler Carpenter.mp3

Modified and Late Model stock cars will share the arena. The race runs Thursday through Saturday. Racing starts at 3pm each day. For more information, click here: https://www.gatewaydirt.com/