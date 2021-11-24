The high school boys’ basketball season opens this week across Illinois and in Roxana it’s the inaugural Shells Hoopsgiving Classic.
Twelve teams will compete in pool play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then bracket play on Friday and Saturday.
-0-
* Day 3 of pool play will take place tonight (WED).
Milazzo Gym
Southwestern vs. Centralia at 6pm
Carbondale vs. Marquette, 7:30pm – live on The Big Z, 107.1FM/1570AM and streaming at www.advantagenews.com
Junior High Gym
Maryville Christian vs. Gateway Legacy at 6pm
St. Louis KIPP vs. Jersey at 7:30pm
-0-
> Tuesday scoreboard >
Southwestern 49, Bunker Hill 36
KIPP (STL) 67, Roxana 46
Marquette 73, North Greene 19
EAWR 54, Maryville Christian 34
-0-
> Monday scoreboard >
Jerseyville 65, Roxana 29
Gateway Legacy (MO) 60, EAWR 47
Centralia 86, Bunker Hill 24
Carbondale 77, North Greene 24
-0-
Gold, silver and bronze bracket play will take place starting Friday afternoon thru Saturday evening.
-0-