The high school boys’ basketball season opens this week across Illinois and in Roxana it’s the inaugural Shells Hoopsgiving Classic. 

Twelve teams will compete in pool play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then bracket play on Friday and Saturday.

* Day 3 of pool play will take place tonight (WED).

Milazzo Gym

Southwestern vs. Centralia at 6pm

Carbondale vs. Marquette, 7:30pm – live on The Big Z, 107.1FM/1570AM and streaming at www.advantagenews.com

Junior High Gym

Maryville Christian vs. Gateway Legacy at 6pm

St. Louis KIPP vs. Jersey at 7:30pm

> Tuesday scoreboard >

Southwestern 49, Bunker Hill 36

KIPP (STL) 67, Roxana 46

Marquette 73, North Greene 19

EAWR 54, Maryville Christian 34

> Monday scoreboard > 

Jerseyville 65,  Roxana 29

Gateway Legacy (MO) 60,  EAWR 47

Centralia 86,  Bunker Hill 24

Carbondale 77,  North Greene 24

Gold, silver and bronze bracket play will take place starting Friday afternoon thru Saturday evening.

