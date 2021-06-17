(Left) Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adam Stilts pitches in a game for the Alton River Dragons, a new Prospect League team designed to showcase collegiate players from throughout the United States.

(Center) Lewis and Clark Community College’s Blake Burris prepares for an at-bat on the Alton River Dragons Prospect League team.

(Right) Former Lewis and Clark Community student and baseball player Brandon Hampton throws a pitch for the Alton River Dragons.